Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz says Pakistan Democratic Movement is trying to create unrest and uncertainty in the country, by holding public meetings and issuing anti-state statements.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM leadership did not condemn or even contradict the recent statement of Ayaz Sadiq rather they are supporting his stance.

Criticizing Ayaz Sadiq’s statement, the minister said he basically defined the narrative of India against Pakistan.