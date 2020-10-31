Share:

Pakistan on Saturday has reported 11 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 332,993. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,806.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 807 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 145,475 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 104,016 in Punjab, 39,458 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,818 in Islamabad, 15,896 in Balochistan, 4,082 in Azad Kashmir and 4,248 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,625 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,357 in Punjab, 1,276 in KP, 149 in Balochistan, 217 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 90 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,431,225 coronavirus tests and 21,688 in last 24 hours. 314,066 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 669 patients are in critical condition.