In a video shared by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President, the official announcement for ' Sher Jawan: PML-N students movement' was made. Various slogans were included in the video to emphasise the importance of PML-N's political stance. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that ‘Sher Jawan’ movement will start from Sunday.

The new platform will be formally launched from November 1st, 2020 (tomorrow). According to details, in her statement on twitter she said that 'this is your movement. You are the arm of the nation, the voice of the nation, the destiny of the nation and the future of the nation.'

آج آپ نے قائداعظم کے اصولوں جمہوریت، آئین کی بالادستی اور ووٹ کو عزت دو کے لئے میدان میں آنا ہے اٹھیےاپنی اور ملک کی تقدیر بدلنے کے لئے اس تحریک کا حصہ بنیے۔ اپنے فیصلے اپنے ہاتھوں میں لیجئے شیر جوان-ملکی کی آن -قوم کی شان https://t.co/r4tnO1Rdkf — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 31, 2020

She further said that on Friday, under the leadership of your great Quaid-e-Azam, your elders were the vanguard of the freedom movement.