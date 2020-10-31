Share:

Popular actor Sana Javed, who recently tied the knot with singer Umair Jaswal, has informed her followers of an imposter on Twitter, using her name to post controversial tweets.

The Khaani star took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the tweets on her stories. One of them read, "India is responsible for the bomb blasts in Pakistan."

The user then accused some Pakistani political figures of aiding these alleged acts. So to clarify the situation, Javed wrote alongside the screenshot, "Guys, please report this account. It is not me. Someone is using my name and tweeting political stuff."

The actor made another unfortunate confession. "Sadly, senior journalists have started retweeting from this account. Please report this profile as soon as possible," she urged. "My official Twitter handle is mentioned in my bio," concluded Javed.

On October 20, singer Umair Jaswal and Javed took to social media to announce that they had tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony. Following this, the former’s brothers Yasir and Uzair Jaswal confirmed the news on social media.

The couple was showered with immense love and thanked fans and followers for all the wishes. "Thank you so very much for all the warmth, love and heartfelt blessings. We are blessed to have so many loved ones around us; it means the world! We wish we could thank each and every single one of you individually. Please remember us in your prayers! Lots of love. Thank you and God bless," the duo wrote in a post shared on Javed’s Instagram.