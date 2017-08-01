Haier assures home appliance dealers of full support

LAHORE (PR): Haier has made big inroads in the home appliances market in Pakistan to the extent that the brand today leads the competition in most major categories. The competitors, particularly one local brand, apparently unable to compete on quality, features and technology innovation, has resorted to unconventional methods in an effort to halt Haier’s increasing sales in the refrigerator category.

Reports say that the affected competing brand is threatening dealers with punitive measures, including fines and dealership cancellation, blaming them for their slipping sales and accusing them, unfairly of promoting the Haier brand.

The affected dealers, faced with these negative tactics have launched a protest. The dealers say Haier’s increasing popularity and the resultant increase in sales is driven by high consumer confidence in Haier products, itself the result of the brand’s continuously increasing awareness and positive brand equity in the market.

Haier management has assured all dealers of their full and active support to help them combat any negative tactics adopted by the competitors, particularly the threat to cancel dealerships. In this context, a Haier sales and marketing team, led by Haier’s National Sales Manager Suhaib Rathore and including the Product Manager (Refrigerators) Tang Youhu and Kashif Javed, are visiting dealerships to express their full support for dealers. The team visited Pasrur and met with Usman Soni, proprietor of Shahzada Electronics, one of the affected dealers. The Haier team, on behalf of the top management of Haier, assured Usman Soni and his sales team of their full support. Soni thanked the Haier management.

Punjab College students shine

LAHORE (PR): Punjab College students outshined in Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Intermediate Results 2017. Two of its brilliant students notched overall 1st and 2ndpositions. Mishkat Mubashir and Sahar Qudsia scored 1055 marks and 1047 marks and were declared overall 1st and 2nd. They held same positions in Pre-medical Group (Girls) too.

In Commerce Group (Boys), Nauman Akbar and Abrar Ahmad Khwaja secured 1st and 3rd positions respectively securing 964 and 950 marks. In Commerce Group (Girls), Iqra Kausar bagged second position securing 955 marks. Nabiha Salman stood third in ICS Group with 986 marks.

Position holders attributed their brilliant performance to their own hard work, teachers’ excellent coaching and guidance and their parents’ prayers. They posed complete confidence in teaching methodologies of Punjab Colleges.

STEP student tops GIKI and PIEAS entry test 2017

LAHORE (PR): Momin Ahmad Khan, a student of Step Entry Test Preparation Program and Punjab College, has topped GIKI and PIEAS Entry Tests 2017.

STEP Entry Test Preparation Program was launched last year with a purpose to prepare students for entry test held for engineering universities, medical colleges and other professional institutions. In a very short span of one year, its students have excelled in these tests. The management of Punjab Group of Colleges and STEP program organized a ceremony to award cash prize to Momin Ahmad Khan on his outstanding achievement. Prof. Muhammad Akram, Director Punjab Colleges Rawalpindi awarded him a cash prize of Rs. 100,000/-.

Momin Ahmad Khan attributed his success to his hard work and preparation methodologies by STEP teachers.

The Educators students achieve top positions

LAHORE (PR): The Educators students got outstanding marks and positions in matriculation examinations 2017.

Acknowledging amazing result, the management of The Educators held a prize distribution ceremony where all position holders were given prizes as per their respective positions (Apple Laptops, Apple iPads, Gold bars & Achievement Certificates were given to students). Efforts made by the respective franchisees was also acknowledged and appreciated. Shahid Saeed Butt (Project Director- The Educators), Prof Dr Tahir Abbas (Dean Concordia Colleges) and Prof Dr Khaleequr Rehman (Advisor Concordia Colleges) attended the ceremony.

NOP coaching sessions come to a close

LAHORE (PR): The 15-day Coaching Session of the National Outreach Programme (NOP) concluded at the LUMS the other day. The Coaching Session 2017, organised for approximately 621 shortlisted applicants, had commenced on July 14, 2017. The coaching sessions entailed rigorous training for Scholastic Aptitude Tests (SAT) I and II. Student faculty interactions, presentations, personal grooming and critical thinking sessions, music, drama and motivational talks by influencers were also part of the sessions. This year LUMS graduates, Faaria Rehman, Syeda Sehar Bano Kazmi and Talha Chishti and faculty members, Dr. Furrukh Khan and Dr. Muhammad Tariq spoke to the participants, sharing their thoughts and experiences and encouraging them to strive for the best in life.

Over 7000 students initially applied for the annual training programme, out of which 621 were shortlisted. Participants from districts as diverse as Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Loralai, Zhob, Turbat, Rakhni, Pishin, Gilgit, Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Mathelo, Karachi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Hasilpur, and Bhakkar were selected to avail this unique opportunity.

Addressing the NOP Coaching Session participants, LUMS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi said, “Our goal is to ensure that NOP scholars succeed just as our other students. Their success would be sweeter manifold because it is not their individual success; it is the success of their families and eventually the success of the entire community as they serve as role models for them. They are living testimony that by working hard, honing their talent, they have an opportunity to succeed in life. Through the NOP, hope is brought back to the entire community.”

Launched in 2001, the LUMS National Outreach Programme (NOP) extends the benefit of world-class education to talented students who, due to limited resources, are unable to continue their higher education in reputable universities. This unique scholarship programme focuses on identifying bright students with exceptional SSC and FA/FSc results and inducting them into the LUMS Undergraduate Programmes of their respective fields. The summer coaching session applicants who qualify under the programme are provided complete financial support along with a tuition fee waiver, as well as stipend, travel support, and boarding facilities. This allows the students to focus exclusively on their studies and self-grooming. They are also provided counselling to help them integrate into the community of students hailing from urban areas.