- 7:36 PM, February 22, 2018 Kashmiris will never abandon the demand of freedom
- 5:55 PM, February 22, 2018 ECP declares PML-N Senate nominees as independent candidates
- 5:44 PM, February 22, 2018 Russian curling medalist guilty of doping violation, says CAS
- 4:47 PM, February 22, 2018 Pakistan lodges protest with India over LoC violations
- 3:56 PM, February 22, 2018 Pakistan ranks at 117 in most corrupt countries for 2017: report
- 3:44 PM, February 22, 2018 China probing possible violation of UN sanctions on N Korea
- 3:40 PM, February 22, 2018 Twitter set to crack down on spam bots
- 3:39 PM, February 22, 2018 TAPI 'a milestone' in Afghanistan's development: media
- 3:06 PM, February 22, 2018 Pakistan's defense, economic ties with Saudia Arabia deepened: Dastgir
- 2:51 PM, February 22, 2018 DG ISPR excited for PSL, Karachi final
- 2:22 PM, February 22, 2018 Police distributes breakfast to visually impaired protesters at sit-in in Lahore
- 2:22 PM, February 22, 2018 KP govt spending Rs10b on construction of 200 higher secondary schools
- 1:59 PM, February 22, 2018 South Korean President says relations with US are 'rock solid': media
- 1:57 PM, February 22, 2018 Iraq urges FIFA to lift ban on hosting internationals
- 1:48 PM, February 22, 2018 'Get a grip': Jennifer Lawrence offended over plunging dress furor
- 1:27 PM, February 22, 2018 3D artists from Balochistan will leave you optically mesmerised
- 1:14 PM, February 22, 2018 Punjab Governor assures businessmen of resolving their issues
- 12:51 PM, February 22, 2018 Bureaucracy 'divided' over arrest of ex-DG LDA Ahad Cheema: sources
- 12:19 PM, February 22, 2018 Taliban to choose between peace and war: Ghani
- 12:00 PM, February 22, 2018 PM to visit Turkmenistan, Afghanistan today