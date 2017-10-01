Ideas new retail outlet to open on 6th

LAHORE (PR): The Ideas is making waves in the industry for its eye-catching clothing, high quality home textiles and accessories and being a complete one-stop home solution store. The textile brand is well-loved throughout the country, and not just in the urban cities. This is why the company has made efforts to make it accessible to customers in all parts of Pakistan. Its latest achievement is bringing the brand to a new outlet in the Mall of Sialkot. The retail outlet covers about an estimated area of 4,235 square feet and is expected to open to public on the 6th of October, 2017. The Mall of Sialkot is one its kind and is the largest retail space in the town to date. It offers a diversified experience of shopping, dining, entertainment and much more. The outlet will house many famous collections, including Ladies Pret, Men’s Apparel, Home Textile, Shoes & Bags, Men’s Unstitched Clothing and Ladies Unstitched single pieces and dresses. The mall is located on the Sialkot Cantt road, outside the check-post area, which enables the customers to reach the outlet without any hassle.

Turkish company installs another water filtration plant

Lahore (Staff Reporter): Colonel (R) Mubashir Javed, the Lord Mayor of Lahore, inaugurated a water filtration plant at Shalamar Town area of Lahore, which has been set up by CCI Pakistan as part of its social responsibility program. The plant processing capacity is 2000 liters per hour and can serve over 20,000 people every day. CCI has so far installed 24 filtration plants in various cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan, in partnership with WWF and other organizations. He commended the efforts of CCI and appreciated that as a responsible corporate citizen, it has contributed to the community welfare by providing access to safe drinking water. Speaking at the occasion, Country Manager CCI Pakistan, John Galvin said that in our pursuit of protecting the water resources that sustain communities, this water filtration plant has been built with the humble contribution of CCI in partnership with WWF to provide clean and healthy drinking water to the community of Baghban Pura.

Rice growers stressed to adopt SRP standards to improve yield

ISLAMABAD (APP): Rice growers in a training session were asked to adopt Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) standards to achieve high yield per acre of the crop. The training session was held in Sheikhupura and was conducted by Rice Partners Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation and MARS food. Over 120 rice growers attended the event, according to a statement received here on Saturday. The objective of the training was to train the rice farmers as per global rice standards of Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP). Talking to the rice growers, the facilitators said present water scarce scenario of our country was underlined to keep the lands fertile for longer period, and it was very important to follow the SRP standards in rice cultivation operations. "This is need of time that all the stakeholders must bring all the rice growers under the umbrella of SRP," Project Manager of WAPRO, Zafar Iqbal said.

In training sessions, it was discussed that most of the rice farmers adopt indigenous method of rice cultivation and did not follow the modern techniques as per recommended in SRP standards. The objective of this training is only to equip the farmers about SRP standards which are highly recommendable in developed countries.

Chief Operating officer Rice partners Pvt Ltd Muhammad Ali Tariq informed the participants about the importance and inter-relation of United Nation's SDGs with Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP).

He added that this was demand of the current area that all the rice growers should adopt sustainable rice cultivation to gain high yield, and to preserve natural resources.

Senior Advisor RPL Dr Riaz Mann highlighted the importance of laser land leveling, direct seeding of rice (DSR), AWD technology and post-harvest losses imperative for sustainable rice cultivation.

He also highlighted the importance of balanced use of fertilizers as per SRP standards. He trained the farmers regarding adoption Integrated Nutrient Management (INM) in rice cultivation as per SRP standards.

25-member PFC delegation to participate in Modef Fair in Turkey

ISLAMABAD (NNI): A twenty-five members delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will visit Turkey to participate in `Modef Fair’ for exploring new investment avenues in Turkish markets to enhance its exports. The delegation will visit Inegol and participate in Modef Fair Centre, where a mega furniture exhibition is being held from October 17. In Modef Fair, all kinds of modern and classic furniture products would be displayed and the delegation will have an in-depth discussion with their counterparts in Turkey, said PFC chief executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq. In a statement, he said that the leading furniture outlets and factories as well as workshops will also be visited for equipping with latest trends and modern designs. The PFC is focusing on marketing activities in key foreign markets including United States, Japan, European Union, and the Gulf region, he added. A concerted action is being taken for holding exhibitions, promoting websites, organising international trade fairs and in-depth market analysis, he added.

He said that the PFC has invited foreign furniture buyers to the three-day 9th mega “Interior Pakistan” furniture exhibition in Pakistan starting from December 15 at Expo Centre, Lahore.”

The PFC chief executive added that participation in international shows should be deemed imperative for furniture exports.

He stressed the need for establishment of joint ventures with Turkey for the provision of required machinery, which would bolster the quality of Pakistan’s furniture products and brings them at par with international standard.