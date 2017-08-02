HYDERABAD - Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany at Karachi, Rainer Schmiedchen has said that German companies have shown keen interest to invest in wind power sector of Pakistan with objective to assist Pakistan government to overcome the energy crisis.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the business community at Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and the media persons at Hyderabad Press Club on Tuesday.

He said that German made turbines for power generations were already functioning in the power projects of Pakistan and now the German investors desired to make their investment in wind power sector. The German companies wanted to work in Pakistan at the pattern of the companies of USA, UK and France, he added.

The German companies investing in different sectors including chemical sector in different countries of the world were being facilitated by the German government that established a separate department for South Asia to provide all kinds of assistance to investors.

The German government has started visa facility to business community of South Asia and establishing vocational training institutions in order to facilitate them to carry out business activities in smooth direction. The government was ready to impart vocational training on the recommendation of HCCI, he added.

Earlier, the President HCCI Goharullah emphasized the need of enhancement of bilateral trade volume, adding that the Germany is the biggest European trade partner which making investment also in Pakistan.

He informed that Hyderabad has the great potential of industrial growth as it successfully managing the agro-based industries as well as playing key role in automobile assembling sector. The German investors can found opportunities of making their investments in different industrial sectors of Hyderabad as well as coal mining sector, he added.

Among others, the Senior Vice President HCCI Turab Ali Khoja, Vice President Ziauddin and the members HCCI executive committee were also present on the occasion.