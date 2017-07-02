MIRPUR - The official telecom service provider has set to connect Azad Jammu & Kashmir with rest of the world through fast-speed telecom service of 3G and 4G strength to facilitate the users of the telecom products.

Special Communications Organisation (SCO) Acting Commanding Officer Major Tariq Bangish disclosed this while launching the S-Load - the pre-paid Super Card for the facility of its valued customers for swift recharge of their cell phone - in his office here on Saturday. Major Bangish told journalists that the SCO successfully completed the experiment of the execution and use of the fast-pace 3G and 4G internet service in AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur division.

He underlined that free experimental swift internet service at the 3G and 4G was provided to the subscribers of the SCO’s telecom products for past two weeks in Mirpur and various other parts of AJK till June 30. He said that the swift internet service at 3G, 4G strength would be available to the telephone/internet users in AJK soon after the final and formal approval by the concerned telephone authorities of the government of Pakistan - likely to be in the near future, he added.

Elaborating the phased upgradation of the existing 2G to 3G and 4G domain in Mirpur division, he said that in phase-I of the upgradation plan, 17 out of 41 sites were upgraded to 3G and 4G by March 31. The upgraded sites including 6 in Mirpur city, 3 in Dadayal city, 3 sites in Kotli city and rest of the sites in Bhimbher, Dhanderkot, Brnala, Islamagarh and Chaksawari towns.

The SCO’s acting divisional chief said that in 2nd phase, 24 remaining sites and 20 additional sites would be upgraded to 3G and 4G strength in Mirpur, Bhimbher and Kotli city. And in phase-III 47 new sites would be brought in to being in Mirpur division to facilitate maximum of the users of the SCOs telecom products, he added. Referring to the newly-launched Super Card - the S-Load for quick recharge of the cell service of SCOM, he said that the SCOM users would be able to recharge through the Super Card worth Rs300 and Rs500 for 15 days and one month, respectively.