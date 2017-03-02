KARACHI - As many as 67 international exhibitors are coming to Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS), which is being held from March 3 to 5, 2017 here at Expo Center.

Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) Chairman Mashood Ali Khan announced the launch of PAPS 2017, at a press conference held here on Wednesday. “Last year only six international exhibitors participated in the event, but this time the response is overwhelming. We are pleased to entertain a large complement of dignitaries from across the globe,” he said.

The PAAPAM chairman said that a total of 85 local exhibitors, 17 sponsors, six universities, and 17 support organisations are part of this show. This comes to a total of 192 exhibitors this year, as against 104 last year, he added.

He said that PAPS came into being to provide the country’s auto parts industry a platform to showcase its capability and potential to the world. “It is a three-day event with all the Auto Engineering Sectors assembled under one roof,” he added.

The PAAPAM chairman said the government higher-ups, local and international buyers and manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, raw material providers and service providers are expected to participate in this show. “Based on previous estimates, this year’s PAPS is expected to draw a crowd of more than 100,000 visitors from parts manufacturers, component suppliers, auto lovers and affluent automobile buyers to get a glimpse of the latest models from the world’s leading automakers in the motorcycle, three wheeler, car, tractor, trucks and buses sectors,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PAAPAM Senior Vice Chairman Saeed Iqbal Ahmed Khan said that international visitors from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, UAE, United Kingdom and African countries have attended the past events. “This year visitors from other countries are expected as well,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the year 2013, total 15,000 visitors and 100 exhibitors were part of the PAPS, while in 2014 the numbers of visitors were 25,000 and there were 150 exhibitors. In 2015, the visitors increased to 30,000 and exhibitors were 200.

“We would like to strengthen our international relationships, which have been developed after years of hard work. Export orientation will be the key to introducing new and upgraded technology,’ he added. He said, “An additional important objective is to strengthen our relationships with the OEMs and strive to increase their localisation content.”

“Another object of the association is that new avenues should be explored for transforming our SME parts manufacturers into large scale companies. As the economy of Pakistan is growing rapidly, the importance of such shows becomes greater, and therefore PAPS will be geared to invite both local and international investors, who are showing keen interest in working with Pakistan,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that for the last 12 months, a delegation of PAAPAM members have been visiting various countries including United States of America, Germany, China, Turkey, Korea and Italy to carry out road shows for attracting potential exhibitors to participate in the PAPS 2017 at Karachi.

“As you can see, the response has been very positive,” he added.