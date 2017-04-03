KARACHI: Four new branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will now collect taxes for the Sindh Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET & NC) department in Karachi. The decision has been taken on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla. A total of 14 NBP branches are now authorised to collect taxes for the ET & NC Department, according to a statement issued here on Sunday. These new NBP branches are situated at Clifton Block-2, Nadir House I.I. Chundrigar Road, Gulshan-e- Hadeed and North Karachi Sector 11-1. Mukesh has said the purpose of increasing the number of branches is to facilitate tax payers.–APP