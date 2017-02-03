Lahore - Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Raheel Ahmad Siddique has signed a MoU with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in which parameters regarding input tax adjustment were finalised. It is pertinent to mention here that for some time, PRA was claiming billion of rupees from FBR in form of input tax adjustment, but the FBR was contesting the point of view. After the implementation of these parameters, the taxpayers shall be at ease in claiming refunds. After signing the MoU, the PRA chairman said, “Our aim is to facilitate the taxpayers and remove the hurdles.”