ISLAMABAD: General Sales Tax (GST) on kerosene oil and light speed diesel has been waived for the first time ever. According to the notification issued, sales tax on petrol that is 14.5 percent has been maintained while that on kerosene oil and light speed diesel has been waived. The ministry has revised GST on diesel with five percent downward revision stagnating it at 25.5 percent. Moreover, Ministry of Finance has estimated around Rs 4 billion tax deficit in January.–NNI