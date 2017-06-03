ISLAMABAD : Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Finance on discuss the matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR chairman briefed the minister on the progress of tax collection during the current fiscal year and the targets for FY2017-18. Dar urged the FBR to take all necessary measures to meet the tax collection target for the current fiscal year. He said that the tax measures, which have been proposed in the budget for FY2017-18, are based on extensive consultations with all relevant stakeholders. He expressed the confidence that the measures announced in the budget will enhance the welfare and prosperity of the general public, and enable Pakistan to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Dar said that the government will welcome all constructive and positive suggestions regarding the budget from parliamentarians during the ongoing budget session in Parliament. He directed the FBR to finalise a tax revenue collection strategy for the next year in a timely manner in order to effectively pursue the tax collection targets for FY2017-18.

PM’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, Finance Secretary, EAD secretary, FBR chairman and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting.