Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi on Saturday said that Pakistan is desirous to pave new ways for investment and cooperation with Russia.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Russian minister for industry and trade Denis Valentinovich Manturov on the sidelines of St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) held from June 1-3.

Jatoi urged Russia to take benefit from Pakistan’s investment friendly policies and the progress made in large-scale industries.

The meeting aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in industrial sector between both the countries. The minister also invited Denis Manturov to visit Pakistan.

Manturov proposed the minister to invest in Sukhoi Superjet Project. He also apprised the minister on financial and other related aspects of the North-South Gas Pipeline Project.

Jatoi assured that he would convey Manturov’s message to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

The Minister also briefed the Russian side on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, stable political and economical policies and auto policy of Pakistan.

Denis Manturov showed keen interest in Pakistan’s economic stability and development projects.