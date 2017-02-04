PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KPCCI) President Haji Mohammad Afzal has said that a lot of opportunities are there for those who want to invest in livestock sector of the province.

During his meeting with a delegation headed by KP Agricultural University Dean Prof M Subhan Qureshi, who is also patron in chief of Dairy Science Park (DSP), the KPCCI president said that not only more jobs opportunities be created but poverty could also be eliminated if investment is made in livestock sector of the province under public-private partnership. Former MPA Nasreen Khattak, DSP Senior Vice President Muhammad Iqbal, Sadder Gul and others also attended the meeting. Both the sides discussed issues related to livestock industrialisation and lack of marketing support for the promotion of this sector.

On this occasion, the DSP delegation discussed with the KPCCI office bearers how to overcome the barriers in the livestock industrialisation, conversion of existing farming resources into industrial raw materials and development of small business models. So far, the DSP has successfully held three international conferences and Industrial exhibitions, while the fourth event is scheduled to be held at Konya Turkey on November 1-5, 2017.

The KPCCI president said that they would submit the recommendations prepared by the KP Agricultural University for legislation to strengthen the livestock sector of the province. He said that KPCCI would work together with the DSP to create more job opportunities in the sector. Mover, he assured the delegation that KPCCI would play an active role in providing all sort of facilities to those affiliated with this industry. In his speech, DSP patron in chief Subhan Qureshi said that recommendation for legislation would be shared with the KPCCI to communicate them to the KP government for submitting to the provincial assembly as KP Dairy Science Park Act. He invited traders and investors from KP, FATA and other provinces to participate in the fourth international conference and industrial exhibition at Konya Turkey.