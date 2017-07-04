KARACHI - Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has achieved 108 percent tax recovery during fiscal year 2016-17.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here in his office. He said that the department has collected Rs56,926.805 million from July 2016 to June 2017 including bank guarantee, while Rs47,457.807 millions were collected in the same period during financial year 2015-16.

Excise and Taxation Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting. DG Shoaib, while briefing the meeting, said that as compared to previous year Rs9,468.998 million more were collected, while from July 2016 to June 2017, Rs6,010.873 million were received in term of motor vehicle tax, Rs40,604.825 million in term of infrastructure cess. He said that Rs1,894.608 million was collected under the head of property tax, Rs357.024 million in term of professional tax while remaining amount was collected in terms of other taxes such as cotton fee, entertainment duty etc.

Chawla expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the department and said that it was a matter of great pleasure that the department has achieved 108 percent tax target. “Hopefully we would continue this practice in the years to come,” he added.