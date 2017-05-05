LAHORE - Four mobile applications for taxation and corporate law were launched by S.M. Rehan & Co, Chartered Accountants for the first time. No internet connection is required to run the applications once they are downloaded. They come with one-year free updates.

“I have gone through the mobile applications introduced by S.M. Rehan & Co and I am pleased to admit that the idea is excellent and they are need of the hour,” said Dr Tariq Masood, chief commissioner of RTO II, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Karachi. He said these applications would lead others to new dimensions of time and help combine the taxation and mobile applications. “I expect that these will ease the problems of the masses as well as professionals,” he said.

Explaining the concept behind the mobile applications, S.M. Rehan, CEO of S.M. Rehan & Co, said, “Being practicing chartered accountants we are well aware of problems faced by the general public. A common man cannot work out the income tax liability due to the complex workings of rebates, fixed tax, final tax, normal tax and withholding tax. The issue of filer and non-filer has also made this quite complicated. Thus a simple and easy solution was need of the hour and all these issues have been resolved through these applications in a user-friendly manner. The mobile application Tax Calculator is the idea introduced for the first time in Pakistan keeping in mind the general public to bypass the complex tax workings and consultants for typical tax calculations. It will facilitate business decision making,” he added.