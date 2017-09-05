SIALKOT - Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Central Chairman Ijaz A Khokhar has said the formulation of sector wise policies is the only remedial solution to stabilise textile exports.

He said, "We are pressing government to review its textile policy to enable textile sector attain the targets", adding that the government should take steps for the removal of hurdles hindering exports of textile sector. "We understand that formulation of sector wise policies is the only remedial solution to avoid decline and to stabilise the exports", he said.

Ijaz said that due to non-availability of latest fabric locally the garment sector currently has a limited product line for export market, adding that foreign buyers were demanding new garments on G3, G4 and technical fabric raw material which are not available nor produced by Pakistani weavers. He said more than 30 percent cash flow was blocked since long in the shape of sales tax refund and custom rebates which was adversely damaging cash liquidity. "Our value added products are unable to fetch high value due to poor packaging and under the circumstances there is need of setting up a product and packaging centre for ensuring better packaging", he added.

He said that presently there are 125 exporters of martial art apparel in Sialkot and the city was earning $400 million. He said that efforts were underway for bringing big boost in the export up to $1 billion by 2020. However, the PRGMEA chairman said that Research and Development (R&D) was weak due to high cost of utility and allied factors and under the circumstances government should announce special R&D support fund for innovation of new product and upgradation of workplaces.