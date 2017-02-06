LAHORE - On the directions of Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Secretary Dr Ahmad Bilal, Director General Akram Ashraf gondal and Director Chaudhry Asif, Lahore Motor Branch recovered Rs860 millions in January.

The ET&NC spokesman said that recovered amount was Rs2,240 million more as compare to previous year. More than 100,000 number plates has been delivered to citizens during last month. He said that Excise recovered Rs35 million from registration of vehicles. Excise teams have started crackdown against Illegal manufacturers of registration number plate shops in the province, he added.

The spokesman said that only number plates issued by the Excise department would be acceptable and department is fully ready to entertain all motorists regarding issuance of new number plates to them. He said that plan of new number plates was started in connection with National Action Plan (NAP) and now cases would be registered against those involved in manufacturing of private registration number plates in the market. As per the law, fine and imprisonment or both could also be awarded by any court of law to the above said manufacturer.