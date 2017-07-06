ADB vice president visits PIEDMC

LAHORE (PR): Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice President Wencai Zhang on Wednesday visited the head office of Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) and discussed the suggestions for funding of the provincial industrial estates. On the occasion, Irfan Qadri, member of PIEDMC Board of Directors, discussed the suggestions for funding the installation of the Combined Effluent Treatment Plants and Power Plants at the industrial estates of the province. PIEDMC CEO Sheharyar Saleem and General Manager Marketing Ejaz Azeem briefed the ADB vice president about the international standard industrial estates of the province. Sundar Industrial Estate Board of Management head Asif Ali highlighted the facilities available to multinational companies. The ADB vice president also assured the PEIDMC officials that he will consider their suggestions.

Huawei rewarding customers with mega prizes

LAHORE (PR): HUAWEI – a global technology leader - is rewarding its customers with a lucky draw even after its campaign in the holy month of Ramazan and Eid.

Huawei conducted its second lucky draw at Lahore, where numerous lucky customers won a myriad of prizes such as motorbikes and LED TV’s. With the objective of adding thrill and excitement to the lives of the customers and HUAWEI fans, HUAWEI Pakistan carried out this campaign for a month. HUAWEI plans to continue conducting this grand lucky draw for another two weeks every Friday.

Covering major clusters in all cities across Pakistan, the grand lucky draw will be held for two more consecutive Fridays. The other gifts will include HUAWEI gift items such as selfie sticks etc, whereas the grand lucky draw will be giving bigger prizes such as television sets, motorbikes etc.

Haleeb launches flavoured milk

ISLAMABAD (PR): Haleeb Foods has announced the launch of its new flavoured milk brand ‘FLAVA’, which is initially launched in banana flavour.

Soft creamy taste of FLAVA makes it a delicious choice for children and adults alike. Speaking at the launch of new product, Haleeb Foods Marketing Director Mansoor Nawaz said, “We are positioning FLAVA as an energetic flavoured milk brand. I call it a premium family drink because not only kids but people from every age group are looking for such flavoured milk which is not only nutritious and healthy but also offer great taste.”

Milk is extremely beneficial for every individual as it contains high level of calcium that helps to strengthen bones, and joints. But usually people prefer other drinks over milk due to their craving for better taste. The delicious FLAVA in banana flavour offers a unique blend of taste and nutrition to consumers.

CUST gets accreditation from PEC

ISLAMABAD (PR): Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad has achieved accreditation from Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for its Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Programmes. These programmes have been accredited by PEC under level-II in line with International Standard of Washington Accord.

MCB-AH launches Islamic saving centre

PESHAWAR (PR): The management of MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited (MCB-AH) recently commemorated the launch of its first dedicated Alhamra Islamic Saving Centre in Peshawar.

An event of the Alhamra Islamic Saving Centre was held at Pearl Continental Hotel Peshawar. This event was attended by Adnan Humayyun Khan (General Manager at MCB Peshawar), president of Peshawar Chamber of Commerce, senior management of MCB-AH, numerous industrialists, businessmen and many prominent bankers.

World renowned Shariah Adviser Dr Muhammad Zubair Usmani spoke at the event and gave the audience relevant information to help them understand the full extent of Shariah compliant investments and savings as well as their benefits.

Muhammmad Asim, Chief Investment Officer of MCB-AH, spoke about the performance of Pakistan’s Stock Market and the outlook in the coming years. He emphasized on how this is the best time to start investing. He also discussed Alhamra Islamic Active Allocation Plan-II, whose objective is to earn a potentially high return through active asset allocation among Shariah Compliant Islamic Schemes based on the Fund Manager’s outlook of the asset classes.

Muhammad Saqib Saleem, CEO of MCB-AH, said, “Alhamra Islamic Saving Centre, Peshawar is the first centre of many more to come. As an asset management company we wish to increase investor knowledge in Peshawar and help them to better manage their savings.”