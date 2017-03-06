ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday alleged that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is harassing honest taxpayers to meet the revenue target.

PEW President Dr Murtaza Mughal and Senior Vice President Kashif Iqbal Gondal said the tax authorities should chase those who are enjoying princely lives and avoid paying any tax. The government is planning to introduce mini budget to fill the revenue gap which will be unfortunate, they stated.

They said that mini budget will hit businesses, masses and the tax structure which is already working against the desire of the stakeholders. Over the years, the government has increased its dependence on indirect taxation which has resulted in widespread poverty and restlessness, they said.

Dr Murtaza claimed that FBR is increasing disparity in distribution of wealth which is resulting in increased poverty, unemployment and extremism. The country is suffering from regressive tax system as over 70 percent of the taxes are collected through indirect taxation which is wrong and the government should enforce a proper direct taxation system to force elite to discharge national obligations, he added. He said that imposition of additional taxes or harassing honest taxpayers to show improved collection is not acceptable.