LAHORE - The business community on Tuesday condemned unabated violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Burma and called on the United Nations and other international institutions to save the innocent from being murdered in the most brutal way.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) while strongly condemning massacre of Muslims in Burma, urged the government to convene an urgent meeting of all political parties to give a strong message to the Burmese government. LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that Muslims in Burma are being burnt alive and beheaded that is a heinous crime, not only against the Muslims of Burma but against the humanity.

“Business community is deeply saddened at the massacre of helpless Muslims in Burma and gives wakeup call to the sleeping international fora. Burmese government is supporting terrorism that could put the peace of the entire world on stake”, the LCCI office-bearers said.

APBF President Ibrahim Qureshi said that Pakistan should have to stand tall on the issue of massacre of Muslims in Burma as it is the only atomic power of Muslim world. He said that international community should be given a strict message asking them to act against the carnage of Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar.

He said that silence of United Nations, Organizations of Islamic Countries and global leaders is regrettable. He said that particularly member states of OIC should not stay silent and should come together and pressurise Burmese government to stop killing of innocent people. Qureshi said that if international community does not intervene in the matter of Burma and does not stop the terrorism against the innocent people, a strong reaction could be witnessed.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to act promptly and convene an urgent meeting of stakeholders immediately on the issue of massacre of Muslims in Burma as Pakistan can activate the OIC member states. They also urged the neighbouring countries of Myanmar (Burma) to provide all possible supports to the affected people.

This humanitarian crisis has to stop immediately as many have been murdered, 30,000 homes burnt and some 90,000 persecuted refugees have crossed into Bangladesh in the last ten days, many of them wounded and traumatised, said FPCCI President Zubair Tufail. He said that Aung San Suu Kyi, the ruler of Burma, has failed to ensure peace and protect the Muslim minority while her silence over the issue is being criticised globally. She is one of the few people with the moral authority and mass appeal to influence the situation, but she is not responding to the calls, he added.