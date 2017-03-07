ASF Foundation, World Group launch Airport Residencia

KARACHI (PR): The booking of ASF AIRPORT RESIDENCIA was formally opened on Sunday. It is a joint venture of ASF Foundation and World Group. An elegant inauguration ceremony was held at the project office of ASF AIRPORT RESIDENCIA. The chief guest was Director General of ASF Major General Sohail Ahmad Khan, Hilal-e-Imtaiz (M). A large number of media representatives was present on the occasion. Major General Sohail Ahmad said that an overwhelming success of ASF’s first project was simply amazing. He reiterated that ASF AIRPORT RESIDENCIA, because of its location and high quality, will be setting new standards of success among discerning people.

World Group President Shahzaib Mehmood Trankwala told the audience that the foundation of World Group was laid some 105 years ago by Haji Abu Bakar Trankwala and that now this group was operating worldwide under the leadership of Mehmood Trankwala.

Today, he said, the Group’s network was operating in more than 62 countries with diversified nature of businesses, which included automobile, housing, construction, education, manufacturing and sports. Consisting of four and five room luxury apartments, ASF AIRPORT RESIDENCIA is located at the safe and secure environment of Jinnah Avenue, Acacia Golf Club and Malir Cantonment and Quaid-e-Azam International Airport. With the unparallel security by ASF Foundation, ASF AIRPORT RESIDENCIA will be an epitome of design and décor. The project provides international quality facilities and amenities. In order to execute the project in line with international standards, professional companies had been taken on board. Only registered members will be eligible for booking.

PPAF confers AmtulRaqeeb Award upon seven women

ISLAMABAD (PR): The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) organised AmtulRaqeeb Award ceremony in the federal capital for female community members engaged in PPAF-supported community development initiatives across the country to mark International Women’s Day 2017. This year the award was conferred upon seven deserving recipients for their contribution to PPAF-supported communities in self-advancement and socio-economic development.

Stefano Pontecorvo, the ambassador of Italy in Pakistan, was the chief guest on the occasion. He said, “I am glad that the money is going to people and initiatives that actually make a noticeable profound difference. And for this I am very grateful to PPAF.

I am overwhelmed by the examples that these women are setting. I have an unshakeable belief that women are a lot better than men. It is women that change the status quo and if they don’t, then the men are going nowhere.”

Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, chairperson of PPAF, said, “It’s an honour to be a part of what PPAF is doing for Pakistan, specially the women of Pakistan. It is these women, and women like them, who through their strength, courage, compassion and capabilities, have made and are making a difference, not only in their lives, but the lives of so many others.”

This year’s AmtulRaqeeb Award recipients included Bibi Toseera (Killa Saifullah), Zahida Bibi (Lasbela), and Saleema Bibi (Panjgur) in Balochistan; Shamshera Afzal (Chitral) and Sabeeha Naz (Nowshera) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Zulekhan Bibi (Tharparkar) in Sindh and Saira Tasleem (Rajanpur) in Punjab.

Shaukat Khanum wins Corporate Excellence Award

LAHORE (PR): The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has won the Corporate Excellence Award in the NOT FOR PROFIT CATEGORY for demonstrating excellence in corporate management from the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) for the fifth time. Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, received the award from President of Supreme Court Bar Association Rasheed A Rizvi at MAP’s 32nd Corporate Excellence Awards ceremony in Karachi.

MAP’s Corporate Excellence Award is considered the ultimate accolade in the realm of corporate management and it is given to recognise and acknowledge the best managed companies in Pakistan. It may be recalled that SKMCH&RC was awarded this certificate four times before, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.

This way, Shaukat Khanum Hospital has maintained its record of best performance and it has become a role model for other companies to compete for this coveted accomplishment.

Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf, chief medical officer of SKMCH&RC, receives Corporate Excellence Award from President of Supreme Court Bar Association Rasheed A Rizvi.