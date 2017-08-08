LAHORE - Remarkable success of Corolla in Pakistan has made Pakistan number 1 in Corolla sales in Asia Pacific and number 4 in the world,” said Yoshiki Konishi, Chief Engineer for Corolla, Toyota Motor Corporation at the 26th IMC Dealers Conference held at a local hotel here recently.

The theme of the conference was “Race to Ace”. Dealership CEOs, executives from Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, senior management from the House of Habib, dealer management and teams and the IMC management attended the conference.

In his video message, Yoshiki Konishi appreciated IMC’s efforts in successfully promoting Toyota in Pakistan for the last 26 years. He added that since its inception 44.1 million Corolla cars have been sold globally.

“Technology is changing the entire landscape of business. Big names which fail to change according to the environment soon become part of history and we have to acknowledge the technological change happening in our country,” said Chairman Indus Motor Company (IMC), Ali Habib. “We have gone back to the basics, that is, Toyota Way,” he added.

The new facelift model of 11th generation of Corolla was unveiled in the event, which will be available in Pakistan from August. “The most beautiful Corolla is here to excite Pakistani market with new features like Push Start, Smart entry, 16 inch Alloys, 9 inch infotainment, new interior, Vehicle Stability Control etc.” said the Chief Executive Officer, IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali.

He said their special emphasis is on ‘best in class’ safety features to standardize Dual SRS Air Bag across all the variants of Toyota Corolla, ISO Fix Seat Anchors, Front seats 3point ELR with Pre-Tensioner and Force Limiter seatbelts in all variants.