ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to establish an expo centre in Peshawar with an estimated cost of Rs5 billion to facilitate the business community. “The government will inaugurate the expo center by the end of the current month,” a brief statement of the Ministry of Commerce stated on Tuesday. The first phase of the project would be completed in 18 months with estimated cost of Rs2.5 billion. The expo center would help to enhance the country’s trade with Afghanistan and central Asian counties.