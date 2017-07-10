MULTAN: Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudie Amri said on Sunday that Indonesia and Pakistan were enjoying deep rooted economic, social and diplomatic relations which would be strengthened further in days to come. Addressing a ceremony here at the Mango Festival, he said, “We have PTA with Pakistan, and hoped that mango will be included in PTA in the next meeting to be held in August next”. He said that Pakistani mangoes were best in the world with regard to its taste and flavour which had great potential to penetrate in all international markets.–NNI

Ambassador Iwan Suyudie Amri said that Indonesia was the first country which established its diplomatic office in Karachi, soon after the creation of Pakistan.