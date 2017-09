ISLAMABAD - Construction work on Sharmai hydropower project in Upper Dir District is in progress. According to Rdaio Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization told that the project will be completed in five years at a cost of 45 billion rupees.

The project also includes construction of seven-kilometer-long tunnel to divert water of Panjkora River for power generation. On completion, the project will generate 150 MW electricity.