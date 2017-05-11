ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the membership drive of FBR Foundation, which was formed recently to provide an ideal platform to the serving and retired FBR employees to resolve their health, education and housing related issues.

The membership drive was launched at a ceremony held in the FBR House with Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad in the chair. FBR Foundation CEO Saleem Ahmad Ranjha and FBR Board members and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The FBR chairman, who is also the chairman of FBR Foundation, lauded the quick work being done by the newly-formed foundation on various fronts and urged the CEO to quickly plan some strategy to address the longstanding issues, particularly healthcare, being faced by the low-cadre retired and serving employees of FBR. Later, FBR Foundation CEO Saleem Ahmad Ranjha briefed the FBR chairman and participants of the meeting about various initiatives taken in recent days by the foundation to resolve the health-related issues of the serving and retired FBR employees. He said various options and strategies were being explored to resolve the education and housing related issues as well.

FBR Member Administration Majid Qureshi, Member Operations Rehmatullah Wazir, SPR&S Member Nasir Masroor Ahmad and others also spoke on the occasion and gave various proposals and suggestions for the welfare of FBR employees under the umbrella of FBR Foundation.