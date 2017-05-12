KARACHI- Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Excise and Taxation department has collected Rs46,767.966 million in terms of various taxes in last ten months from July 2016 to April 2017, as compared to Rs39,457.588 millions collected in the same period of last year.

The minister stated this while presiding over a departmental meeting here in his office on Thursday. Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting, DG Shoaib said that Rs4,989.450 millions were collected in Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs33286.612 million in Infrastructure Cess, Rs149 million in Cotton Fee, Rs1,686.315 million in Property Tax and Rs291 millions in Professional Tax and the remaining amount was collected in various other heads.

Mukesh expressed his satisfaction over recovery of the taxes and said that it was a matter of pleasure that the department had achieved its target earlier. He stressed upon the officers concerned to achieve the tax targets before the current fiscal year ended. “Timely collection of the taxes plays a vital role in the progress of the province and we are supposed to come up to the people expectations,” he added.