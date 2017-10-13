2017 Pakistan Huawei ICT skills competition

LAHORE (PR): Huawei ICT skills competition, launched in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Pakistan, aims to cultivate talents, build ICT talent ecological system in Pakistan. The applicants are more than 7000 university students from all provinces; workshops were successfully held at more than 20 universities all over the country. The preliminary test shall be conducted online on Huawei e-Learning platform on the 16-17 October. Nearly 7000 students are expected to take part in the test. Out of these participating students the top 150 candidates shall be selected for the regional final. The top 50 students from the second round will compete in the national final out of which the top 6 winners will visit Huawei HQ to take part in the international final (free of cost for their flight and accommodations). The best students will also win a chance to qualify for Huawei internship program and recruitment drive. The National and Regional qualifiers from the North , South and Center region shall win exciting prizes including Huawei devices and free certification opportunities.

Bata set to achieve new milestones under new leadership

LAHORE (PR): Bata Pakistan has been rendering services to its valued customers by offering quality products since 1942.

BATA owes a lot to its employees who have contributed remarkably and are an integral part of the family. Muhammad Imran Malik is one such name that has long been associated with the organization. He was the first Pakistani to serve as the managing director for BATA Pakistan. Under his guidance, the company reached the high skies of shoe manufacturing and retail.

Owing to his commendable services, visionary leadership and goal-oriented foresight, BATA Pakistan has announced that Imran Malik will now be leading the company with a vision to further expand its market share and develop new talent to lead and become leaders of tomorrow. The company believes that with the rise of new market players and growing competition, M Imran Malik is the right strategic addition with his rigorous skill set, experience, and business acumen.

He will not only help Bata Pakistan reach future milestones but will also assist in further strengthening the standards set so far.

Samsung QLED TV Days Campaign

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics Pakistan has announced the Samsung QLED TV Days Campaign across the country. The campaign will offer incredible value added packages that give consumers the opportunity to own the complete Samsung QLED TV lineup.

“At Samsung, we strive to provide our consumer with the most advanced TV technology that will deliver unrivaled viewing experiences and cutting-edge designs that complement their everyday lives. We are offering our consumers the best TV viewing experience with our new QLED TV Days Campaign,” said Y J Kim, President Samsung Electronics Pakistan. “With state-of-the-art picture quality, design and smart features, our QLED TV lineup not only offers 100 percent colour volume, it also features Burn-In Free technology for a longer life span. It is truly ushering in a new era ofTV innovation.”

LAHORE: Syed Babar Ali, President Emeritus, WWF Pakistan, presenting the AWS certification to Nestle Pakistan team.

COMSATS holds seminar

LAHORE (PR): A seminar titled as “Learn Entrepreneur Skills” was organised in COMSATS Institute of Information Technology by Job Placement - Alumni & Career Counselling Cell on Thursday.

Brio Resturant owner Tayyab Afzal, Mynes Cakery onwer Mayen Umer and Emoneycompany CEO (CIIT Alumni) Bilal Ghumman attended the seminar as the guest. They shared their experiences of establishing their business ventures with students. Students from different departments attended the event. The event was helpful in providing some basic tips to students to become an entrepreneur.

Position holder

LAHORE (PR): Punjab College student Samaiaa Zafar Iqbal has secured first position in University of Sargodha’s B.Com examination for the year 2017. She (UOS Roll No: 964) got 1153 marks out of total 1500 marks. She attributed her success to her hard work, the guidance of her teachers and prayers of her parents.