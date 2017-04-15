DHA Edu System host ceremony to honour high achievers

LAHORE (PR): DHA Education System has organised an impressive ceremony to honour the high achievers of DHA Education System. Brig Zafar Yasin Babar, Administrator DHA Lahore graced the occasion as the chief guest. Success, cups, certificates and smiles full of pride and happiness defined the aura of the ceremony.

The impressive ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National Anthem. Brig (R) Raheel Ashraf, Director DHA Education System, presented the welcome address and a virtual roundup of DHA Education System’s achievements in the academic year 2016-17.

Nearly 80 students and 30 teachers were awarded cups and certificates for their endless hours of hard work, extraordinary skills and an unflagging spirit of learning. The students were greatly motivated and jubilant while receiving awards for their hard work and diligence and they vowed to continue working with same zeal and zest.

JS Group sponsored Karachi Biennale ‘Reel on Hai’ at JH

KARACHI (PR): JS Group being a lead sponsor for Karachi biennale 2017, recently inaugurated art reels as part of the ‘REEL ON HAI’ initiative to help connect contemporary art to the city and its people. The Reel on Hai art project transforms a hundred cable reels into works of art by local and International artist, designers and architects and will be placed all over the city of Karachi.

In its latest installation which took place at Jinnah Hospital, they showcased a Reel which was designed by artist Wajhiha Asfar.

Her Reel called ‘Jugnoo’ aims at creating a space which promotes a sense of joy, relief and importantly, engagement with innovation, nature and wider environment.

J Walter Thompson Pakistan wins Ufone business

KARACHI (PR): J Walter Thompson Pakistan has won the Ufone creative and digital account after a competitive pitch among top advertising agencies in Pakistan.

Ufone, owned by Etisalat Group Company, is one of Pakistan’s top mobile telecom providers, with a presence in all major cities in Pakistan and nationwide coverage. “I am grateful to the Ufone team for believing in our work and passion,” said Imran Afzal, CEO J Walter Thompson Pakistan.

“With a clear vision of building brands and being a true business partner, the team of passionate individuals at JWT Pakistan is ready to take the Ufone brand to new heights.”

Ufone launches football tournament in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (PR): Ufone is launching a football tournament in Balochistan with the aim of providing aspiring footballers from the province the opportunity to prove their mettle and make a name for themselv`es. Balochistan is an important region for Ufone, as the brand enjoys popularity amongst the province’s youth. Balochistan happens to be home to a lot of talented people.

Ufone is set to launch a premier football tournament across four cities in Balochistan including Khuzdar, Chaman, Pashin and Quetta for schools, colleges, universities and clubs.

FINCA participates in Digital Banking Summit

LAHORE (PR): FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd (FMBL) has recently participated in ‘Digital Banking and Mobile Payment Summit 2017’ held in Karachi. The summit was organised by Terra Biz in collaboration with PwC Pakistan as the Knowledge Partner.

CEO of FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd (FMBL), Mudassar Aqil participated as a panellist in CEO Panel Discussion - INGRAINING DIGITAL IN ORGANISATIONAL DNA, and discussed how banking industry can target previously unbanked and financially excluded segments with the help of technology.

He mentioned that telecom and Smartphone pervasiveness in the country provides a digital opportunity and that is a great equaliser. He also shed light on FINCA’s Initiative for financial inclusion through SIMSIM – a mobile wallet, in pilot phase, powered by FINJA (FinTech).

APAG’s brands satisfying consumers needs

LAHORE (PR): Agro Processor & Atmospheric Gases Pvt Ltd (APAG) is a leading company in the edible oil industry of the country. With renowned brands like Soya Supreme, Smart, Malta & Champion APAG continues to satisfy the needs of its consumers through its high-quality brands. APAG has been offering Smart Canola Cooking Oil under the license of Sunora Foods Canada.

Recently, APAG has diversified itself into a food company through the introduction of sauces; Ketchup and Mayonnaise, a new product line for their brand Smart. The category has 4 different variants namely Real Mayo, Mayo, Catch-Up and Fruity Catch-Up all fortified with Vitamin A and D that clearly makes the brand the healthiest choice.

Smart Matlab Healthy, the brand aims to signify and promote healthiness for the consumers. Real Mayo has additional proteins making it rich and nutritious, as for Fruity Catchup, it’s an innovative ketchup with the combination of apples and tomatoes. A yummy blend with a tinge of sweetness especially for kids.

TPL Maps roll out Pakistan’s first street vision map

LAHORE (PR): TPL Maps has launched the Street Vision feature for Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The attribute will allow users to virtually view the streets of three major cities through their smartphones. This is the first of its kind feature being launched in Pakistan which is a technology breakthrough by any mapping company in the country.

The street vision comes packed with features which include 60,000+ images and covers a street network of approximately 3,000 kilometers across the three top cities of Pakistan.

Sanofi, BIDE share diabetes management strategies

KARACHI (PR): Sanofi collaborated with the Baqai Institute of Diabetes & Endocrinology (BIDE) to share much-needed guidance on the management of diabetes during the holy month of Ramadan. The guidance is based on the ‘New Guidelines on Diabetes Management during Ramadan’ launched in Dubai in April 2016 by the Diabetes & Ramadan International Alliance (DAR).

These guidelines were the result of the combined expertise and efforts of international experts from multiple countries and supported by an unrestricted educational grant from Sanofi.