Islamabad - The construction work on Gwadar International Airport is likely to start by the end of September this year, it is learnt reliably here.

After the approval of grant by Chinese government work has been accelerated for the development of the airport and now the construction will start in next three months, official sources told The Nation here no Wednesday. The project will be completed in two to three year and will cost $230 million or around Rs23 billion, the official said. The Chinese government has agreed to provide funds for the construction of the airport. China has approved a grant in this regard during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s recent visit to China.

Construction of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), along with allied facilities for new airport will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737) and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes. The airport is situated 14 km North of the Gwadar city. Gwadar carries geographically strategic importance and therefore has witnessed a lot of major development and commercial activities in the recent years.

The government has directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the swift completion of development work on Gwadar airport, the source said. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will turn Gwadar in to a regional economic hub and, in preparation for this, special emphasis is being given for the development of New Gwadar International Airport, the sources said.

Gwadar international airport is part of CPEC short term plan and will be completed by the end of 2019 or early 2020, the source said. The construction of international standard airport at Gwadar is aimed at facilitating the movement of international investors and visitors. Around 4,300 acres of land 26km northeast of the existing airport has already been acquired, the source maintained. The construction of new airport at Gwadar will help creating jobs opportunity for the local people.