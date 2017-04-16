ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Saturday to review budget preparations, ahead of his forthcoming visit to Washington for participation in Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

The meeting was attended by the finance secretary, secretary of Economic Affairs Division and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

The finance secretary briefed the finance minister about preparations for the budget for FY 2017-18. He said that interaction with all stakeholders was being actively undertaken for preparations and prescribed timelines were being followed strictly. The finance secretary also briefed the minister about progress on various ongoing economic reforms being undertaken by the government, including those in the energy sector.

The finance minister said that extensive interaction with all stakeholders had been a hallmark of the budget exercises of the ruling PML-N. He said the government would do comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders and experts during budget preparations every year, and the same was being ensured this year. The finance minister said, as always, well-being of the general public would be the utmost priority of the government in the forthcoming budget.

Referring to recent Article IV consultations with the IMF, the finance minister said that implementation of necessary economic reforms in the country must continue with the same vigour and determination as had been done over the past four years. He said that successful implementation of economic reforms would play a vital role in achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.