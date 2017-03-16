Lahore : Pakistan Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association has demanded of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to withdraw 2 % further tax on non-filers immediately because the government is losing huge money as filers have to give flying invoices to other parties who claim 17% from the government.

The demand was raised at the General Body meeting of Pakistan Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Chairman of Pakistan Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association (Karachi Circle) Sheikh Khurram Ishtiaq, Senior Vice Chairman (Lahore Circle) Mian Hammad Azhar, Vice Chairman Lahore circle Asmat Pervaiz Malik, Murad Ashraf, Khalid Jawaid Akhter Saeed, Mian Muhammad Ejaz, Mian Ahmad Hussain, Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Javaid Iqbal Mughal, Mian Tariq Waheed, Mian Muhammad Saeed, Sheikh Muhammad Hanif, Mian Manzoor Ahmed, Khawaja Javaid Iqbal, Shahid Anwar and Zafar Ullah Cheema spoke on the occasion.

They said that if the government abolishes this two percent further tax, it would actually be saving 17% revenue.

The participants highlighted that every year budget proposals are being submitted to the Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue but being ignored from last four years. They said that additional 15% regulatory duty was imposed.

There should be no additional regulatory duty. They demanded reduction in turn over tax and reduction of sales tax.

They also demanded of the government to ensure availability of quality raw material on affordable prices. They said that steel industry should be exempted from load-shedding and curtailment of gas. They said gas should be minimized up to possible extent for the survival of industry.