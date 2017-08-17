KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control has recovered Rs4.524 billion in July 2017 only, compared to Rs3.612 billion recovered in the same period in July 2016.

He stated this while presiding over a departmental meeting here on Wednesday in his office. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and all Divisional Directors also attended the meeting.

DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, while briefing the meeting, informed that more than Rs2.987 billion in terms of Infrastructure Cess tax, Rs.35 million in terms of Professional Tax, Rs227 million in term of Property Tax and the remaining amount was recovered in other taxes as well. It was also decided in the meeting that the tests for vacant posts in Excise Department would be conducted in mid of September and these tests would be conducted in district basis. It was also decided in the meeting that the cash prizes would be given to those officers and officials who had shown good performance.

Minister for ET&NT Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his pleasure that the post of the director had been in grade 20 while newly created 8 posts of additional directors were in grade 19.

The minister directed secretary and director general to take action against illegal check posts and against those officers/officials who, for nothing, checked the vehicles. He further directed to take measures against those who showed poor performance. However, he said that during last fiscal year the Excise and Taxation Department did excellent performance and got more revenue than the targets.