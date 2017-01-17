LAHORE - The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has raided several housing societies and sealed them for tax evasion in Sialkot.

According to the details, officials of Punjab Revenue Autharity (PRA) took action against housing societies which are already involved in tax evasion.

The PRA team sealed 12 societies and banned all the transactions of these housing societies.

These housing societies include Green Villas, Silk City, Palm City, Happy Valley, Model Housing Society and Nishtar Garden Housing Society ect. It is to be noted that the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) had also sealed ten housing societies, one hotel and two beauty parlors in Sargodha in April last year.

