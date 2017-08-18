PR LAHORE - Provincial Skill Competition under NAVTTC has been completed successfully. CM Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was the chief guest. Boys and girls won thousands of rupees in the competition.

At the end of ceremony, CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif distributed prizes among the winners. Punjab CM said, “Our future depends on skill development programs.” He further said that countries that recognized the importance and of TVET sector were leading the world. The CM Punjab announced that in future besides position holders of general education, the position holders of technical education will also get the opportunity of foreign educational tours.

The chief minister said that under the supervision of Zulfiqar Cheema, the NAVTTC has become more active and effective. He said that skilled workers are the vital assets of any nation. The skilled worker can help in poverty reduction. He said that the industrialists should be open hearted while offering jobs to skilled youth.

Executive Director Zulfiqar Cheema said, “Skilled workers are like a light that will enlighten our homes”. He said that this important sector needs support and guidance of a visionary leader like CM Punjab. At the end of the ceremony, the CM Punjab awarded prizes and certificates to position holders. The first position was awarded Rs.75000, second position Rs50000, whereas the third prize was awarded Rs.30000.