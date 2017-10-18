LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Punjab government to withdraw Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC) as it is a dual tax and distressing the industries in Punjab.

In a statement, LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that PIDC is double taxation as 1.05 percent tax is being charged on imported consignments in Sindh and than 0.90 percent PIDC at dry ports in Punjab on the pretext to provide resources for maintenance, development and improvement of infrastructure required to cater for load of goods traffic and to deal with other purpose but ground realities are quite different.

The LCCI office-bearers said that imposition of this cess is discriminatory and will further burden up existing taxpayer instead of broadening tax net. They said that after imposition of PIDC, businessmen have started clearing their consignment in other provinces to avoid this tax which is not only hurting businesses of clearing agents and transportation companies that provide employment to thousands but would also cause huge damage to the provincial kitty.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess is an indirect tax as it is being charged on movement of goods including raw materials cleared on dry ports of Punjab and proving to be an impediment to economic growth of the province. They said that trade and industry would be hit by the move and it would result in increased input cost.

They said that businessmen are already coping with a number of internal and external challenges while Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess would further add to their miseries. They said that Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess would also give an impression that business atmosphere in Punjab is not favourable.

The LCCI office-bearers said that businessmen of Punjab should be given some breathing space to supplement the Punjab government efforts aimed at economic revival of the province. They said that at present when businessmen of Punjab are trying to play their best for progress and prosperity of the country, they need a helping hand from the Punjab government. They said that there is a dire need to avoid new levies like Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess as they are not in a position to bear more burden.

They hoped that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take up the matter personally and withdraw Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess act to in the larger interest of the business community.