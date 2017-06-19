ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Finance to discuss the matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

PM’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, finance secretary, EAD secretary, FBR chairman and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting. The FBR chairman updated the minister on the latest status of tax collection during FY2016-17. He said that all efforts are being made to attain the collection target for the current fiscal year.

He said that a comprehensive strategy is being finalised for tax collection in FY2017-18 and it would be presented to the finance minister in due course. Dar urged the FBR to take all necessary measures to meet the tax collection target for the current fiscal year. He said that the prudent policies of the present government and the efforts of FBR had resulted in 60 percent growth in tax revenue collection between FY2012-2013 and FY2015-2016.

He assured his full support to FBR for achieving the revenue targets for FY2017-18. The minister appreciated the contributions of FBR officials in the preparation of the budget for FY2017-18, which has recently been passed by the Parliament. He expressed the confidence that the measures announced in the budget for FY2017-18 will enhance the welfare and prosperity of the general public and enable Pakistan to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.