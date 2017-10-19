ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will today (Thursday) consider 35 projects, worth around Rs350 billion, including Malakand Tunnel Project worth Rs1,77,882.92 million.

According the agenda of the CDWP available with The Nation, in Transport and Communication sector five projects will be considered which includes Design, Tendering Assistance and Construction of Malakand Tunnel Project worth Rs1,77,882.92 million, Acquisition of Land for Railway Container yard, Station and Railway line from Sea Port up to Coastal Highway at Gwadar (Revised) Rs5,999.615 million, Procurement/Construction of 06 x Maritime Patrol Vessels (4 x 600 Tons and 2 x 1500 Tons MPVs) for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) worth Rs15,948.6 million, Dualisation of Sakrand – Shaheed Benazirabad Road Project (19.64 km) Rs1,995.399 million and Construction of Black Top Road Taftan Bazar to Killi Sardar Abdul Rahim and Killi Abdul Rahim to Wasab Talab District Chagai Rs169.757 million.

In Energy, there are six projects which includes, 500 kV Lahore North Substation along with Associated Transmission line worth Rs21,312.46 million (FEC of Rs 11,443.74 million), Evacuation of Power from 1,224MW Wind Power Project at Jhimpir Cluster worth Rs15,545.90 million (FEC Rs4,726.93 million), Evacuation of Power from 1,410MW Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Rs4,528.65 million (FEC Rs2,079.44 million), 220 kV Jamrud Substation along with Associated 220 kV Transmission Line worth Rs2,451.99 million (FEC Rs1,365.28 million), Construction of 132 kV Grid Station at Splinji and Allied 132 kV SDT Darwaza – Splinji Transmission Line (65 km) Rs700.740 million and Establishment of New 132 kV Grid Station Puran, Tehsil Martung worth Rs561.476 million.

In Water Resources, there are two projects which includes the Construction of Garuk Storage Dam, District Kharan, Balochistan Rs12,674.69 million and Construction of 200 Dams/Check Dams in Killa Abdullah, Gulistan and Dobandai Tehsils, District Killa Abdullah worth Rs3,457.77 million.

The CDWP will consider nine projects in Physical planning and Housing sector which includes, Capacity Enhancement of CAF – Management of Western Border by Raising of 6 Additional Wing for Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) Rs20,160 million, Capacity Enhancement of CAF – Management of Western Border by Raising of 9 Additional Wing for Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) Rs2,261.491 million, Land Acquisition and Site Development of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics for Construction of New Campus Rs1,272.99 million, Construction of Accommodation, Training and Administrative Blocks and Barracks at Gilgit, Hunza, Diamer and Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan for the Establishment of Special Protection unit (SPU) for Gilgit-Baltistan Police Rs2,668 million, Construction of Accommodation for 4 x wing at Gorgana, Painda Cheena, Dogra, Shilman Khyber Agency Rs1,422.392 million, Construction of SSP Office, Lines HQ & Beat for National Highways and Motorway Police at Gwadar, Balochistan Rs336.373 million, Construction of Federal Lodge No II Shami Road Peshawar Rs62.531 million, Construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad Rs73.51 million and Improvement and Uplift of Gulshan-e-Jinnah F-5/2, Islamabad Rs44.859 million.

In Science and Technology, there are four projects which includes, Prime Minister Programme for Development of PhDs in Science and Technology (Revised) Rs2,898.980 million, Development of Sindh Madrasatul Islam (SMIU) Campus at Education City, Malir, Karachi (Phase-I) Rs1,637.652, Upgradation and Strengthening of R&D Labs of National Centre for Physics Rs441.380 million (FEC Rs343.980 million), The Upgrade of Silicon Strip Tracker and Muon system for the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) Experiment, Research and Development Rs275.752 (FEC Rs139.960 million).

In health sector, there are two projects to be discussed by the CDWP which includes Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (Phase-II) Rs33,971.320 million and Establishment of Regional Blood Centre at Faisalabad and upgradation of Existing Blood Units Mayo and Lahore General Hospitals Lahore with Assistance of KFW Rs189.571 million.

The CDWP will discuss five projects in Industries and Commerce which includes, Establishment of Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) for Industrial Areas of Karachi including laying of Interceptor Sewers Rs11,799 million, Infrastructure Development of Export Processing Zone Gwadar Rs5,400.367 million, National Business Development Programme for SMEs Rs1,954.978 million, Fruits, Vegetables and Condiments Processing Centre, Naushehroferoze Rs535.103 million and Product Development Center (PDC) for Composites based Sports Goods Rs487.97 million.

Two projects of Mass Media will be also considered by CDWP which includes Rehabilitation of Medium Wave Services for Muzaffarabad (AJK) Rs160.455 million and Installation of 100 KW Medium Wave Digital Transmitter at Mirpur for Countering Cross-border Propaganda Rs142.433 million.