ISLAMABAD - FBR has stepped up its campaign of reaching out to big organisations and companies to boost the filing of income tax returns.

A team of FBR's Facilitation and Taxpayers Education (FATE) Wing led by FATE Member Nausheen Javaid Amjad and FATE chief Tehmina Aamer visited the offices of Fauji Fertilisers Company Limited (FFCL) and held an extensive meeting with the company's chief executive and managing director Lt-Gen (r) Shafqaat Ahmed for seeking his assistance in promoting filing of income tax returns within the company.

Nausheen informed the MD that FBR had compiled a list of over 50 large corporations, financial institutions and companies to be approached by FBR in days ahead to explain to them how a majority of their employees with taxable income had been failing to fulfil a national obligation by not filing their income tax returns despite contributing their due tax through deduction at source.

Nausheen said FBR was aware of the organisations and companies diligently fulfilling their responsibility of reporting salary paid and taxes withheld from their employees.

However, the employees of these companies were only fulfilling half of their legal obligation and the remaining half required them to file their tax returns and become filers to reap a host of dividends and advantages accrued from the filing of returns, she added.

She also offered FBR's help and resources for conducting in-house facilitative training sessions and workshops in e-filing for the officers and staff of FFCL and its business concerns across the country.

The FFCL MD lauded the initiative of FBR. He said his company prided itself on being one of the largest contributors to revenue generation in Pakistan and fully understood the value of taxes in building infrastructure and driving on the wheel of economy.

He also welcomed the FBR's technical support and facilitation in e-filing for his company's employees and assured full cooperation in ensuring maximum compliance and filing of tax returns by their employees.