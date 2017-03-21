KARACHI : Provincial Excise and Taxation department has initiated a road checking campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles. Following the directives of Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a campaign has launched from today till March 31 to nab the tax defaulting vehicles across the province. For the purpose eleven teams consisting of officers and officials have been constituted in Karachi to recover motor vehicles tax from defaulters.

Excise department has selected 38 places in Karachi where the assigned teams will check the vehicles plying on the roads. The minister has directed the assigned staff to wear proper uniforms during the road checking campaign and no violation will be tolerated in this regard. He advised the owners of the vehicles in their own interest to deposit the due tax before bringing their vehicles on the roads to avoid any unpleasant situation because tax defaulting vehicles would be impounded and would release only after payment of due tax and penalty too.

He directed the checking staff to behave politely during the campaign and the road should not be blocked and flow of the traffic must not be distributed. He directed the checking staff to take action against Qingqi Rikshaws and vehicles plying without number plates, suspicious number plates or expired ,temporary registration or old registration number, fancy number plates or vehicles plying with "Personalized Numbers plate " which have already been cancelled, should be checked as per law.

