LAHORE : Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqabl Sheikh has said that the association is pleased to learn that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is planning to give some incentive, like tax credits, to new filers and existing filers of income tax returns to ensure timely return filing and encourage compliance. The PIAF chairman along with senior vice chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb said that there is a dire need to give some kind of incentives to new filers and regular filers in the form of tax credit for filing returns within the prescribed time period.