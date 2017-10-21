ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Tariq Pasha on Friday said that the number of tax returns filed for tax year 2017 as of 18th October 2017 has reached 406,310 as compared to 192,059 filed for tax year 2016, as of 18th October 2016.

He made these remarks in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with the members of Tax Reforms Commission’s (TRC) Implementation Committee. The meeting has discussed the way forward for further upgradation of the tax system. Chairman of the TRC Implementation Committee, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan, members of the Committee and senior officers of FBR were present on the occasion.

The minister, while appreciating the work of Tax Reforms Commission (TRC) in the form of a very comprehensive report, said that it was the resolve of the government to implement the proposed reforms which led to establishment of Tax Reforms Implementation Committee (TRIC). This Committee, he said, has an important task at hand and its contribution for improvement of the tax system would be highly valued. He said prioritizing recommendations/steps having major impact in terms of revenue collection, facilitation of tax payers and effective management of the tax system, would be an ideal thing to do for effective implementation. The Committee should also categorize different proposals having immediate, short and long term implications. The minister said the FBR has all along extended valuable support to the TRC as well as the Implementation Committee and the joint effort would hopefully yield positive results.

Finance minister asked the FBR officials to keep up the good work. Chairman and members of TRIC thanked the finance minister for his support and encouragement in undertaking its work in an effective manner.