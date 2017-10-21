LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has said that payment of taxes is a necessity for the development of a nation and is rightly considered a part of our national obligations as the citizens of the Pakistan. Punjab government, through its words and actions, has explicitly demonstrated that every penny of public exchequer is spent on public welfare in form of better health services, outstanding transport facilities, agriculture and energy projects and reforms in law and order system. She said that without taxes none of the completed or ongoing development projects would have been undertaken.

She express these views while addressing the launching ceremony of Sales Tax Real Time Invoice Verification System (STRIVE). She said that Punjab government is striving hard to build a society based on the principles of social & economic justice. “As a part of our ambitious growth and development agenda, we are investing in the socio-economic capital of the province. In doing so, our aim is to attain a growth trajectory that brings a qualitative change in the lives of the people especially of the poor & marginalized sector.”

She further said that she firmly believe that if we are able to capitalize on our endowments, which we are richly blessed with, the objectives of balanced and inclusive growth will definitely be achieved. To achieve these cherished goals, our government observes the highest standards of transparency, economy and efficiency in public spending. STRIVE is another milestone of Punjab Revenue Authority which would not only provide a clean and correct analysis of tax revenue but also help increase the tax net which will provide the Government additional revenue to further initiate and develop useful welfare projects. The implementation of this system shall make sure that all inputs are verified and due share of government taxes is ensured.

She appreciated efforts made by PRA during last five years for tax reforms including automation and digitalization of returns, establishment of appellant tribunal and e-courts, awareness campaigns and youth internship programs.

Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority Dr. Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui briefed the finance minister and participants about the process and the salient features of the system while stating he said that the new system is strategically aligned with the core objectives of PRA i.e. to ensure transparency and accountability through innovation.

Senior Project Manager FBR Iftakhar Ali gave a detailed presentation on Sales Tax Real Time Invoice Verification System. He briefed the participants that STRIVE is a purpose-built software for verifying real time sales tax invoices in-order to stop frauds and bogus claims of input adjustment of sales tax. This system will not only cross check input clams in real time but will also ensure Transparency. The launch of this innovative verification software is a step towards improving accountability between taxpayers & PRA reciprocally.

Afterwards, the finance minister inaugurated the system in the presence of members of Pakistan Tax Bar, LTBA and ICAP. She thanked PRA’s development partners, members of Pakistan Tax Bar Association and LCCI, print & electronic media for taking out time and joining the ceremony.

Representatives of PTBA, LTBA, & ICAP also supported the initiative of PRA and requested for holding separate educational seminars on STRIVE to make the system work more efficiently.