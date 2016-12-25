ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Saturday organised a seminar on Business Guide for Trade with Japan’ to create awareness in the business community about how to promote trade with Japan.

A large number of members were present at the event. Masao Otsuka, JICA Expert and adviser to Trade Development Authority (TDA) of Pakistan, gave a detailed presentation on the occasion.

He said Japan was a strong market of 125 million people with GDP of $4.66 trillion, and Pakistan had good opportunity to tap this attractive market for trade and exports.

He further said that 97 percent of business entities in Japan were from SME sector and both countries had great potential to enhance cooperation between their SMEs for mutual benefits.

He highlighted five important points to promote trade with Japan.

Masao stressed that businessmen should first establish Japanese contacts in local network, and then in Japan.

He said tailoring products to meet the Japanese requirements and specifications were vital to penetrate into Japanese market.

He said that first meeting with Japanese buyers was a step to building a relationship. “The Japanese firms are not likely to make quick decisions,” he informed.

He said building trust was crucial for promoting a long-term business relationship with Japanese firms and Pakistani entrepreneurs should keep these facts in mind for doing business with Japan.

“Products must be delivered as promised on time and in accordance with specifications,” he said, and added that late delivery, improper packing, missed specifications and delayed response would hurt business relations with Japan.”

JICA expert said that he had been assigned the task to promote Pakistan’s exports with Japan and assured that he would cooperate with business community in realising these goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan and Japan had great potential to enhance cooperation in multiple fields, but the bilateral trade of around $2 billion was not reflective of true potential of both these countries.

He stressed that Pakistan and Japan should encourage frequent exchange of trade delegations and holding single country exhibitions on reciprocal basis to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

He hoped that the seminar would create more awareness in businessmen for promoting trade with Japan and thanked the JICA expert for organising this important event.

Khalid Malik Senior Vice President and Tahir Ayub Vice President ICCI also spoke on the occasion and stressed that such seminars should be organised periodically to educate businessmen on promoting trade and exports with Japan.

