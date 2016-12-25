ISLAMABAD - Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rozukulov has said that Pakistan is a very important country, and his country wanted to enhance bilateral ties in various fields including trade.

“The government, masses and business community of Uzbekistan and Pakistan must strive to boost bilateral trade, which is well below the actual potential,” he said.

While speaking to the businessmen at FPCCI’s Capital House here on Saturday, the visiting dignitary said that Pakistan could resolve its energy problem with the help of natural resources of Uzbekistan and that his country was considering to become part of CPEC, which, he said, was a fate changing project.

Uzbek ambassador to Pakistan, Apex Chamber President Abdur Rauf Alam and others were also present on the occasion.

“CPEC will not only benefit the whole region, but will also positively affect the people living in other parts of the field besides promoting Pakistan’s economy,” he said, and added, “We should push cooperation to the new heights.”

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI President Abdur Rauf Alam said that Pakistan was exporting pharmaceuticals, leather goods, agricultural products, milk and sports goods to the brotherly country of Uzbekistan.

“Pakistan is importing cotton, yarn, clothes, iron, steel plastic, telecommunications equipment and electric items from Uzbekistan,” he added.

Alam said that Uzbekistan was producing quality aircraft, cars and machinery, which were not being imported.

He demanded immediate establishment of a Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Business Council to promote trade and investment. An MOU for cooperation was signed between the apex chambers of both the countries and a meeting of Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum was also held.