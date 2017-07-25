ISLAMABAD - In line with the tradition of the last three years, the government will publish the taxpayers’ directory of parliamentarians this year as well.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), on Monday at FBR Headquarters. The minister directed FBR to prepare and submit a summary for the approval of the federal cabinet in this regard and make arrangements to publish the directory expeditiously after completion of all legal formalities.

Dar highlighted that Pakistan is only the fourth country in the world to publish such a directory, which is proof of the government’s commitment to transparency and good governance.

The FBR chairman briefed the minister on the implementation of budget measures for FY2017-18. He also apprised the minister regarding measures being undertaken to further broaden the tax base.

Dar emphasized the importance of effective budget implementation in order to ensure that the general public can avail the intended benefits of the budget. He said that further broadening of the tax base will contribute to strong tax revenue collections, which in turn will play an important role in achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The minister remarked that Pakistan’s economy is ready for take-off but, sadly, vested interests, that do not want Pakistan to succeed, are conspiring to halt our nation’s progress.

He said that the government and people of Pakistan will continue to strive together for the nation’s progress. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of FBR and the Ministry of Finance.