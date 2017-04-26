ISLAMABAD: The exports of basmati rice from the country during the month of March 2017 increased by 154.28 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year. During month of March, about 45,745 metric tons of basmati rice worth $43.976m were exported as compared the exports of 17,412 metric tons valuing of $17.294m of same month last year. According the data of PBS during the month of March, sugar exports from the country grew by 1.60pc and about 107,558 metric tons of sugar worth $57.742m were exported as compared the exports of 127,009 metric tons valuing of $56.883 million of same month last year.–APP

During last month, exports of oil seed nuts and kernals increased by 281.92 percent as 4,588 metric tons of oil seeds and nuts worth $5.576 million exported against the exports of 1,099 metric tons valuing $1.460 million of same month last year.